Star City Pride festival and parade June 18-19

After being forced to have a virtual event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Star City Pride Parade is set to have its first ever parade in Lincoln at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 19, starting at the Nebraska State Capitol.

In addition, Star City Pride will host its annual festival, Together We Rise, Friday and Saturday, June 18-19, at the Matt Lot, Eighth and S streets. The festival will showcase local businesses and nonprofits supportive of the LGBT+ community. Attendees can expect entertainment at night with a street festival atmosphere, with headliners including recording artists Garek and TeawhYB, and RuPaul’s Drag Race season 5 contestant Coco Montrese.

Founded in 2006, Star City Pride was created to support the LGBT+ community in Lincoln. For more information, visit starcitypride.org, call 402-429-7883 or email parade@starcitypride.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0