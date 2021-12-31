Short Story Contest honors Aldrich and exceptional writing

To honor Nebraska author Bess Streeter Aldrich and recognize outstanding writing, the Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation is calling for entries to its 2022 Short Story Contest, which is celebrating its 20th year of the competition.
Authors are encouraged to generate a fictional short story, written in the wholesome spirit displayed by Bess Streeter Aldrich in her works, while incorporating a theme focusing on Nebraska’s economy, history, cultural diversity and/or geography (past, present and/or future). Story length should be 1,000 to 2,000 words (there is no minimum word requirement for the Intermediate category).
A list of books by the author, which entrants can read to become familiar with Aldrich’s work, is available on the Foundation’s website, www.bessstreeteraldrich.org. Exceptional examples include Aldrich’s bestselling novel "A Lantern in Her Hand," "The Cutters" (the Foundation's featured book in 2021) or a collection of short stories. No essays, please.
Prizes will be awarded at an annual event on the second Sunday in June. Adults are provided cash prizes of first place, $100; second place, $50; and third place, $25. High school (grades 9-12), middle school (grades 6-8), and intermediate school (grades 3-5) awards include first place, $50; second place, $25; and third place, $15.
In honor of the Aldrich House’s 100th birthday, any individual who submits a short story may participate in a free tour during 2022. Aldrich House guides will be able to confirm participation upon arrival at the Aldrich House. Family members of Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation board members are not eligible.
The due date for submissions is April 15 (two months later than last year). A submission link and a complete list of rules can be found at www.bessstreeteraldrich.org. Direct questions about the contest or an alternative paper submission to Kurk Shrader, executive director, at aldrichfoundation@gmail.com or call 402-994-3855.