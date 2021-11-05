Service Day a HUB of activity

When nonprofit agencies were invited to suggest tasks that service club members in Lincoln could tackle for a "Celebrate Community 2021" community service day observance, the executive director at The HUB was the first to respond.
At the top of the list submitted by Rose Buss: repair a pollinator bed, build a garden bed to grow blackberries, prune trees, and prepare areas for grass seed.
Linda Helzer, assistant secretary for the Lincoln Center Kiwanis Club and a retired teacher, took Buss’s proposal to her fellow club members and sent the announcement to other Kiwanis clubs, as well as other service clubs in Lincoln.
On Oct. 16, seven members of the Lincoln Center Kiwanis Club – armed with shovels, power tools, pruning shears, paintbrushes, sandpaper and two wheelbarrows – joined Lincoln Sunrise Optimist Club member LeRoy Sievers at 12th and D streets to tackle Buss’s to-do list. Several hours later, the volunteers had trimmed trees, sanded a sliver-filled railing that would receive two coats of varnish, and made appreciable progress on the garden beds.
How it all began
Helzer said it was the community-minded Sievers who first approached her about the Celebrate Community 2021 idea. They shared a vision that would bring service clubs together to tackle a community betterment project.
Installation of the handicapped ramp – which is coming via Kansas City, thanks to a donation by a Lincoln Realtor – remains a work in progress. “Hopefully, it’ll be in before the snow flies,” Buss reported in an Oct. 26 phone interview. “It will provide safer access for our clients and employees.”
Pitching in to help at The HUB were seven Lincoln Center Kiwanis Club members: Dayle Williamson, Ryan Ohs, Shirley Rice, Mike Kucera, Helzer and her husband Norm, as well as Buss (a Lincoln Center Kiwanis member) and her 3-year-old son, Kellin. Dave Emery of the Lincoln Sunrise Optimist Club also pitched in, joining Sievers for a later visit that involved rototilling and preparing the area for grass seed.
Helzer said commitments to help install the ramp have been received from three Lincoln Center Kiwanis Club members – Mark Zeller, Steve Clements and Decks Unlimited representative Dan Waters.
The project was community service at its finest.
United effort
“All service clubs are pulling in the same direction, really,” said Helzer, “so this sounded like a good idea.”
In a related development, Lincoln South Rotary Club donated $1,000 to be applied toward installing the handicapped ramp.
At a time when most service clubs face membership deficits, Lincoln Center Kiwanis Club proudly carries 86 on its membership rolls. Helzer said hands-on projects like the work at The HUB and the club’s recent Pow-Wow Project at the Indian Center are effective membership recruitment tools.
“We actually got new members as a result of our involvement in the Indian Center project,” Helzer noted. "We had prospective members show up just to work on the project and later say, “’Oh, that’s what you do ... Sure, I'll join.’"
About The HUB
The mission statement of The HUB is “to provide support and access to services for young people transitioning into adulthood who are disconnected from their family and the community.”
Buss said The HUB’s six-person staff works with about 400 clients each year. The average client is between ages 19 and 24, and seeks educational and housing support. The HUB’s $450,000 annual budget includes United Way funding, grants and donations.
The agency is housed on the northwest corner of 12th and D streets.