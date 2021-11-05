Service Day a HUB of activity

Installation of the handicapped ramp – which is coming via Kansas City, thanks to a donation by a Lincoln Realtor – remains a work in progress. “Hopefully, it’ll be in before the snow flies,” Buss reported in an Oct. 26 phone interview. “It will provide safer access for our clients and employees.”

Pitching in to help at The HUB were seven Lincoln Center Kiwanis Club members: Dayle Williamson, Ryan Ohs, Shirley Rice, Mike Kucera, Helzer and her husband Norm, as well as Buss (a Lincoln Center Kiwanis member) and her 3-year-old son, Kellin. Dave Emery of the Lincoln Sunrise Optimist Club also pitched in, joining Sievers for a later visit that involved rototilling and preparing the area for grass seed.

Helzer said commitments to help install the ramp have been received from three Lincoln Center Kiwanis Club members – Mark Zeller, Steve Clements and Decks Unlimited representative Dan Waters.

The project was community service at its finest.

United effort

“All service clubs are pulling in the same direction, really,” said Helzer, “so this sounded like a good idea.”

In a related development, Lincoln South Rotary Club donated $1,000 to be applied toward installing the handicapped ramp.