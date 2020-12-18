Scouts to provide Christmas tree pick-up for recycling

Beginning Sunday, Dec. 27, Lincoln area Boy Scouts Troop 8 will provide the sixth annual Christmas Tree Pick-Up Drive. Troop 8 provides this community service project for curbside Christmas tree pick-up in the Lincoln area.

The drive serves as a recycling/ecological service project. Trees are taken to area drop sites, where they are ground and chipped for mulch in parks, used as fish habitat in area lakes or given to animals in zoos for enrichment as food or something to play with.

It takes an average of 10 years to grow a 7-foot tree. If the trees were compacted and buried in landfills, they could take over 30 years to decompose.

The tree drive gives participating scouts project planning and map reading skills, and provides a needed service for the community.

This community service project was started in 1998 by a troop in Omaha, and Lincoln’s Troop 8 joined in 2014 to provide the service to the city of Lincoln. Since this time, the combined total number of trees collected in Nebraska is over 35,000. The response from people in the Lincoln area is that having a scout collect their tree saves time, eliminates the need to venture to a recycling site and keeps their own vehicle clean.