Sasse nominates local students to U.S. service academies

U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse has nominated the following Lincoln students to attend U.S. military academies.
“These Nebraskans exemplify why Nebraska is home to the Good Life," said Sasse. "It’s an honor to nominate these young men and women to our service academies, and we are grateful for the work they will put into serving our nation. Nebraska is proud of these young folks and excited to see the good they do.”
• Matthew Dunaski, Lincoln North Star High School, U.S. Naval Academy;
• Joshua Hoff, Lincoln Northeast High School, U.S. Military Academy;
• William Noel, Pius X High School, U.S. Naval Academy;
• Helena Occansey, Pius X High School, U.S. Naval Academy; and
• Hannah Warnke, Lincoln East High School, U.S. Coast Guard Academy, U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.
Students interested in obtaining more information about applying for a congressional nomination to a U.S. service academy may visit Sasse’s website, sasse.senate.gov, or contact his office at 402-476-1400.