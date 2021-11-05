Rotary 14 dedicates Little Free Pantry at the Gathering Place

Throughout the past year and a half of the COVID-19 pandemic, need in our community has been great, particularly for access to essentials such as food. Accordingly, need for community support has also grown.
Last month, Downtown Lincoln Rotary Club #14 recognized this increased need and stepped up to create a Little Free Pantry at Community Action’s Gathering Place soup kitchen. The pantry was officially dedicated in an Oct. 29 ceremony.
At 1448 E St., Community Action’s Gathering Place is located in one of Lincoln’s highest-poverty neighborhoods. Thanks to Rotary #14’s efforts to establish, build and support stocking the Little Free Pantry, free food items will continue to be available to all who may need them.
“Throughout our community, the need for affordable, accessible meals is great, particularly in light of the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Eric Drumheller, Rotary #14 immediate past president. “Community Action’s Gathering Place is a well-recognized and trusted location to access hot, nutritious meals. Establishing a Little Free Pantry at this vital community resource ensures that the Gathering Place can continue to serve all those who need it, no matter the time of day.”
Every year, the Gathering Place serves over 34,000 hot, nutritious meals to those experiencing hunger in Lincoln. Meals are served nightly from 5-6 p.m., free of charge, and with no questions asked. Currently, all meals are being served to-go.
“At Community Action’s Gathering Place, we know that there are many in our community who need access to meals beyond our location’s hours of operation,” said Lisa Janssen, Gathering Place administrator. “We are thankful to Rotary #14 for their continued, generous support, and their work to establish this Little Free Pantry. It’s a resource that will ensure the Gathering Place can continue growing and evolving service to our community.”
To learn more, or to support Community Action’s Gathering Place, visit www.communityactionatwork.org. All monetary gifts to the Gathering Place are currently being matched dollar-for-dollar through Dec. 31.
About Community Action: Community Action empowers people living in poverty to reach economic stability. Its programs and services address the causes and conditions of poverty in four impact areas: Early Childhood Education, Homelessness Prevention, Financial and Family Well-Being, and Hunger Relief and Healthy Food Access. For more information, visit www.communityactionatwork.org.
About Rotary 14: Rotary was founded in 1905 in Chicago and now includes 30,000 clubs in nearly 150 countries. Lincoln’s downtown club was the 14th club founded 110 years ago and remains one of the largest clubs in the world. In addition to offering an opportunity for business and professional people to get to know one another, members are focused on serving their communities in keeping with Rotary International’s theme of “Service Above Self.”