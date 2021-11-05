Rotary 14 dedicates Little Free Pantry at the Gathering Place

Throughout the past year and a half of the COVID-19 pandemic, need in our community has been great, particularly for access to essentials such as food. Accordingly, need for community support has also grown.

Last month, Downtown Lincoln Rotary Club #14 recognized this increased need and stepped up to create a Little Free Pantry at Community Action’s Gathering Place soup kitchen. The pantry was officially dedicated in an Oct. 29 ceremony.

At 1448 E St., Community Action’s Gathering Place is located in one of Lincoln’s highest-poverty neighborhoods. Thanks to Rotary #14’s efforts to establish, build and support stocking the Little Free Pantry, free food items will continue to be available to all who may need them.

“Throughout our community, the need for affordable, accessible meals is great, particularly in light of the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Eric Drumheller, Rotary #14 immediate past president. “Community Action’s Gathering Place is a well-recognized and trusted location to access hot, nutritious meals. Establishing a Little Free Pantry at this vital community resource ensures that the Gathering Place can continue to serve all those who need it, no matter the time of day.”