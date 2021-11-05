'Reward A Veteran' nominations due Wednesday

Each year on Veterans Day, Berry Law recognizes a veteran who continues to serve his/her fellow Nebraskans in the community. The winning veteran for 2021 will receive a $500 prize to celebrate his/her hard work and help achieve future goals. Nominations will remain open until Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Berry Law welcomes any member of the public to nominate a veteran who makes a positive impact on Nebraska and its people, either through occupational or volunteer work. The winner will be selected based on the nomination’s description of the veteran and the work he/she performs to help make Nebraska a great place.

When submitting nominations, be sure to include examples of the veteran’s contributions to the community, personal attributes, and how military service has inspired him/her to keep serving.

The nomination form is at https://jsberrylaw.com/2021-reward-a-veteran-nomination/.

Berry Law will announce the winner on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11.

