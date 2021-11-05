 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Reward A Veteran' nominations due Wednesday
0 Comments

'Reward A Veteran' nominations due Wednesday

  • 0

Each year on Veterans Day, Berry Law recognizes a veteran who continues to serve his/her fellow Nebraskans in the community. The winning veteran for 2021 will receive a $500 prize to celebrate his/her hard work and help achieve future goals. Nominations will remain open until Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Berry Law welcomes any member of the public to nominate a veteran who makes a positive impact on Nebraska and its people, either through occupational or volunteer work. The winner will be selected based on the nomination’s description of the veteran and the work he/she performs to help make Nebraska a great place.

When submitting nominations, be sure to include examples of the veteran’s contributions to the community, personal attributes, and how military service has inspired him/her to keep serving.

The nomination form is at https://jsberrylaw.com/2021-reward-a-veteran-nomination/.

Berry Law will announce the winner on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News