Public invited to learn about supply chain issues

Leadership Lincoln invites the public to attend a community forum on supply chain issues featuring local experts. The event, called Hot Topics, will be on Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the community room of Union Bank & Trust at 20th and Pine Lake Road.

The event can also be accessed via Zoom and Facebook. Registration at LeadershipLincoln.org is necessary for in-person or Zoom attendees.

The panel discussion will feature Jennifer Ryan, Supply Chain Management professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Tim Aschoff, COO, Crete Carrier; Nick Cusick, president of Bison Inc.; and Julia Sonderup, owner of local retailers Moose’s Tooth and Cycle Works.

Hot Topics is a series coordinated by Leadership Lincoln volunteers that highlights current issues, political races, community development and other "hot topics" with presenters and local leaders. Leadership Lincoln hosts Hot Topics throughout the year, over the lunch hour with a brief time to gather, presentations by the speaker or panel, and time for follow-up questions and discussion from the audience.

Leadership Lincoln has been developing strong leaders for a stronger Lincoln since 1985. With more than 3,600 graduates, Leadership Lincoln is the largest leadership organization in Nebraska. Leadership Lincoln hosts four adult classes each year: Fellows, Executive, Advocates, and Alumni, as well as a Youth Leadership Lincoln class for high school sophomores. Learn more at LeadershipLincoln.org.

