Panel discussion on electric vehicles June 18

The public is invited to attend a free panel discussion on "Everything You Need to Know About Electric Vehicles" in Auditorium 107 at Hardin Hall, 3310 Holdrege St. on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's East Campus on Saturday, June 18, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, in person or via Zoom.

Panelists are Chad Pinkleman from Nebraska Public Power District, Marc Shkolnick from Lincoln Electric System and Randy Smith from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

The panel discussion will focus on the ins and outs of electric vehicles and answer questions you may have about their safety, cost, recharging, heating and cooling systems and other topics. Panelists will talk about what their organizations are doing to expand the use of electric vehicles and what they see happening in the future.

One or two electric cars will be available to view after the program.

If you can't attend in person, register in advance at https://bit.ly/3Nw2t1L and join in via Zoom.

