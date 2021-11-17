Ostergards of Lincoln receive Aksarben’s highest honor

He was inducted into the Halls of Fame of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Nebraska Business, and the University School of Accountancy. In addition, he has been recognized by UNL with the Alumni Leadership Award.

Holly Ostergard serves as president of the Acklie Charitable Foundation and is vice-chair of Crete Carrier Corporation. She is a graduate of the UNL College of Education and Human Sciences. In 2018, she received the Perry W. Branch Award for Distinguished Volunteer Service from the University of Nebraska Foundation, an award her husband, Tonn, has also received. In addition, Holly has been recognized with the Inspire Excellence in Philanthropy Award and the First-Plymouth Woman of Distinction Award.

She serves on the boards of the University of Nebraska Foundation, Lighthouse, Lincoln Children’s Zoo and Southeast Community College Foundation. Holly has been a member of Women Investing in Nebraska since 2013.

Their families have deep Aksarben roots. Tonn’s grandmother received Aksarben’s Good Neighbor of the Year Award in 1975. Holly’s father was inducted into the Aksarben Court of Honor in 1996. Holly was an Aksarben Countess in 1981 and served as President of Aksarben Friends in 2011.