Nearly 70 Rotary clubs provide food across Nebraska

“There are some days when we need a hand. There are other days when we’re called on to lend one. That is how we must be with one another.”
Those words spoken by President Joe Biden during his inauguration were offered as a challenge to the country, but they defined what Rotary members have been doing for more than 100 years. During the COVID-19 pandemic, club members across Nebraska—from Auburn to Scottsbluff—have joined together to lend a hand in providing food for people in need.
By mid-January, Rotary members in cities large and small across the state had donated $15,000 in a multi-district food drive. These donations will more than double with $17,000 in matching grants from the foundations operated by the two districts that make up Nebraska and part of Western Iowa. District Governors Roxy Orr of Omaha and Bob Taylor of Alma combined efforts of the nearly 70 Rotary clubs across Nebraska in a campaign to provide financial help to food banks in the state.
Individual clubs joined in the effort with locally oriented campaigns to provide food for the hungry.
“Given our ongoing relationship with The Gathering Place, we know hunger is a real issue," said Lincoln Rotary 14 President Eric Drumheller. "Our club is raising funds to help The Gathering Place, and we’ve challenged our members to fill 20 Little Pantries across Lincoln once a month as well.”
Club members and their guests will be participating in their annual fundraising brunch Saturday, Feb. 6. This year, they’ll eat brunch at home and join together via Zoom to hear about the needs of The Gathering Place and how the Club 14 Foundation supports other events and needs as well.
In the past week, volunteers from among the nearly 300 members of Rotary 14 purchased food items and filled the little pantries in their neighborhoods. Club member Kate Holman shared a photo on Facebook after filling the Little Free Pantry at 1245 S. Folsom St.
“This beautifully handmade piece was installed today to replace the old Little Free Pantry at 1245 S. Folsom St.," Holman noted. "Lots more space for food and personal care items. I felt honored to be the first one to fill it.”
Ann Hernoud is coordinating the effort and said, “We selected the third week of the month because of the potential that monthly income and assistance will start to dwindle toward the end of the month. We have 20 pantries on the current list, and all 20 received support from our amazing group.”
Rotary was founded in 1905 in Chicago and now includes 30,000 clubs in nearly 150 countries. Lincoln’s downtown club was the 14th club founded 110 years ago and remains one of the largest clubs in the world. In addition to offering an opportunity for business and professional people to get to know one another, members are focused on serving their communities in keeping with Rotary International’s theme of “Service Above Self.”
Recent Rotary 14 projects have included providing the key gift to the Lincoln Parks Foundation for refurbishing the Centennial “Teachers” Fountain, a new playground for Everett Elementary School, a refurbished entrance and playground for Elliott Elementary School, and funds to help with low-income housing ownership in the Everett neighborhood.
The club has a long history of serving Lincoln, including helping found Lincoln General Hospital, now known as Bryan Medical Center West.