Nearly 70 Rotary clubs provide food across Nebraska

Club members and their guests will be participating in their annual fundraising brunch Saturday, Feb. 6. This year, they’ll eat brunch at home and join together via Zoom to hear about the needs of The Gathering Place and how the Club 14 Foundation supports other events and needs as well.

In the past week, volunteers from among the nearly 300 members of Rotary 14 purchased food items and filled the little pantries in their neighborhoods. Club member Kate Holman shared a photo on Facebook after filling the Little Free Pantry at 1245 S. Folsom St.

“This beautifully handmade piece was installed today to replace the old Little Free Pantry at 1245 S. Folsom St.," Holman noted. "Lots more space for food and personal care items. I felt honored to be the first one to fill it.”

Ann Hernoud is coordinating the effort and said, “We selected the third week of the month because of the potential that monthly income and assistance will start to dwindle toward the end of the month. We have 20 pantries on the current list, and all 20 received support from our amazing group.”