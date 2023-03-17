The Lincoln Municipal Band is calling for entries to the 30th annual John Shildneck Young Artist Competition. The winning young artist will perform as a soloist with the band at a concert this summer.

The competition is open to musicians, middle school age and older, who have not reached their 22nd birthday on or before July 2, 2023, and perform on woodwind, brass and percussion instruments. Those auditioning must be residents of Nebraska or currently studying with a Nebraska teacher.

For the preliminary round, competitors must submit a recorded audition of the piece they wish to play with the band as an MP3 via email, as well as a completed application form and $5 nonrefundable fee. The solo must be available with band accompaniment. Applications and recordings must be received by noon Wednesday, March 29, and finalists will be notified by Monday, April 10. Finalists will be invited to a live audition on Sunday, May 7, at 1 p.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1200 S. 40th St.

The winner will receive a $750 prize, the opportunity to perform with the Lincoln Municipal Band at the first summer concert on Sunday, July 2, at the John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell at Antelope Park, and recognition in the program. The runner-up will receive a $250 prize and recognition in the program.

For more information, contact the Lincoln Municipal Band business office at 402-477-7899 or lmb@artsincorporated.org. Application forms can be downloaded at https://bit.ly/3TtkAcr.