Municipal Band accepting applications for Young Artist Competition

The Lincoln Municipal Band is calling for entries to the 29th annual John Shildneck Young Artist Competition. The winning young artist will perform as a soloist with the band at a concert this summer.

The competition is open to musicians, middle school age and older, who have not reached their 22nd birthday on or before July 3, 2022, and perform on woodwind, brass and percussion instruments. Those auditioning must be residents of Nebraska or currently studying with a Nebraska teacher.

For the preliminary round, competitors must submit a recorded audition of the piece they wish to play with the band as an MP3 via email, as well as a completed application form and $5 non-refundable fee. The solo must be available with band accompaniment. Applications and recordings must be received by noon on Wednesday, March 30, and finalists will be notified by Monday, April 11. Finalists will be invited to a live audition on Sunday, May 22, at 1 p.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1200 S. 40th St.