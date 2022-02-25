 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Mufaro's Beautiful Daughters' opens at Playhouse March 4

Mufaro

John Steptoe's illustrations from "Mufaro's Beautiful Daughters" brought to life a wonderful children's book that would be adapted to the stage.

Performances of "Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters: An African Tale" are set for March 4-6 and 11-13 with curtain at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays at the Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St.

The story follows daughters Nyasha and Manyara as they journey through a mystical jungle to be presented to the king. Along the way, the girls encounter a number of extraordinary situations designed to test their kindness, compassion and strength of spirit. Told with authentic African drumming, colorful staging and powerful choreography, Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters unmasks the true meaning of beauty and celebrates the mystery and splendor of the African continent.

The cast includes Zoie Doxon, Eva Nelson, Marie Barrett, Jane Delfosse, Ambi Anuh-Ndumu, Jaidah Boko, Eva Grasmick-Compaore, Georgia-Kate Delfosse, Sebrina Nazaire, Anna Mitchell and Zach Johannes. Kaedyn Campbell directs with Crystal M. Dunning as music director, Danielle Noonan as choreographer and Myeisha Essex as stage manager.

The season sponsor is Russ’s Market. Season Media Sponsors are the Lincoln Journal Star, Alpha Media and 10/11 Cares.

All tickets are $15 and may be reserved at lincolnplayhouse.com or by calling the box office between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. There is also a free-will offering performance on Thursday, March 3, at 7:30 p.m.

