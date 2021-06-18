Metcalfs receive June Heart of 4-H Award

Lancaster County 4-H has named Jen and Jesse Metcalf of Lincoln as co-winners of the June Heart of 4-H Award in recognition of outstanding volunteer service.

The Metcalfs have volunteered for 4-H about eight years, assisting with the 4-H rabbit show at the Lancaster County Super Fair, which consists of 11 events spanning three days. They also help at the annual spring rabbit show and with the South Prairie 4-H Rabbit Club.

Jen is currently the leader of the South Prairie Club. Jesse is a former leader of the club and serves on the Lancaster County 4-H Rabbit Volunteers in Program Service (VIPS) committee.

“I like watching the kids get excited and learn new things about rabbits," says Jen. "My favorite experience as a 4-H volunteer is being at the Lancaster County Super Fair.”

Adds Jesse: “I like working with other adults who are passionate about 4-H and about helping youth. I like helping others while learning new things myself.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0