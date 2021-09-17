Mari Sandoz Heritage Society 50th year to be celebrated at UNL

The life and places of Mari Sandoz will be celebrated during the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Mari Sandoz Heritage Society Sept. 23-24 at the Center for Great Plains Studies, 1155 Q St., on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln downtown campus.

The annual Pilster lecture and symposium will also be livestreamed.

Mari Sandoz, 1896-1966, is celebrated for her histories of Native Americans and homesteaders living on the High Plains. The lecture and symposium will examine her life in the various places she called home, as well as her groundbreaking research and writing methods. The Pilster lecture will start at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, and an all-morning symposium will begin at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24.

Registrants are invited to both events in person at the Center for Great Plains Studies or via livestreaming. For details and registration information, go to www.marisandoz.org.

The 2021 endowed Pilster lecture, “The Untapped Potential of the Mari Sandoz Collection,” will be delivered by Shannon D. Smith, longtime Sandoz Society board member and director emeritus of the Wyoming Humanities Council. A former educator, she is a historian and author of several works on women of the American West. A resident of Gordon, Nebraska, Smith continues to research and write history.