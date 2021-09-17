Mari Sandoz Heritage Society 50th year to be celebrated at UNL

The life and places of Mari Sandoz will be celebrated during the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Mari Sandoz Heritage Society Sept. 23-24 at the Center for Great Plains Studies, 1155 Q St., on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln downtown campus.
The annual Pilster lecture and symposium will also be livestreamed.
Mari Sandoz, 1896-1966, is celebrated for her histories of Native Americans and homesteaders living on the High Plains. The lecture and symposium will examine her life in the various places she called home, as well as her groundbreaking research and writing methods. The Pilster lecture will start at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, and an all-morning symposium will begin at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24.
Registrants are invited to both events in person at the Center for Great Plains Studies or via livestreaming. For details and registration information, go to www.marisandoz.org.
The 2021 endowed Pilster lecture, “The Untapped Potential of the Mari Sandoz Collection,” will be delivered by Shannon D. Smith, longtime Sandoz Society board member and director emeritus of the Wyoming Humanities Council. A former educator, she is a historian and author of several works on women of the American West. A resident of Gordon, Nebraska, Smith continues to research and write history.
The Pilster lecture is made possible through an endowment established by Esther Pilster, a longtime educator who retired in Omaha, in honor of her late husband Raleigh and his parents who lived on a ranch near Merriman, Nebraska, in the heart of Sandoz Country in the Sandhills.
Friday’s Symposium will include four sessions to explore the physical settings in which Sandoz lived, researched and wrote. Those include Lincoln, the Mountain West and New York City, her last home and where she died of cancer. In addition to probing the influence these places had on her writing, speakers will highlight the extensive documentary record of her life and writing found in the archives in Lincoln, as well as at the Mari Sandoz High Plains Center at Chadron State College and the Denver Public Library.
Sandoz was a pioneering historian and writer who sought out the oral histories and voices of the American Indians, especially the Lakota and the Cheyenne, and searched widely for sources for her stories, which included the invasion of the Native West by Euro-Americans and the social history of the people who lived on the High Plains, its Indian reservations, ranches, farms and cities.
The 2020 Sandoz scholar, Broc Anderson, will begin the Friday morning symposium topics with a presentation of his research on “Nebraska Border Towns to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation Before and After the Wounded Knee Massacre.” Anderson is an Alliance native and a history graduate student at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.
In addition to Friday afternoon tours of the University of Nebraska Love Library’s archives, Sandoz board member Jamison Wyatt will lead a walking tour of the places Sandoz frequented in Lincoln.