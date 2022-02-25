LWV webinar to focus on 2 ballot initiatives

Two ballot initiatives in Nebraska will be the topic of a free webinar Thursday, March 3, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Lincoln/Lancaster County.

Featured speakers will be Sens. Megan Hunt and Anna Wishart. These Nebraska lawmakers will focus on two Nebraska initiatives, both of which may appear on the ballot in Nebraska on Nov. 8.

The Medical Marijuana Initiative would amend the Nebraska Constitution to legalize the use of marijuana for medical purposes.

The Minimum Wage Increase would incrementally increase the state's minimum wage.

The program will take place from noon to 1 p.m. It is one of a series of informational webinars covering current topics sponsored by the League on the first Thursday of each month from September through May. The pandemic spurred the move from in-person to Zoom programs, which are open to the public at no charge.

To register, email lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com. You will receive the Zoom link via return email and will automatically be registered to receive notice of future League programs.

For over 100 years, the League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, has encouraged informed and active participation in government, worked to increase understanding of major public policy issues and influenced public policy through education and advocacy. Membership is open to all.

For more information or to join the League, go to www.lincolnleague.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0