Lopez happy to finally be vaccinating children ages 5-11

Seeing a community increase its vaccination numbers would bring a smile to any health director’s face. Watching a child receive his/her first COVID-19 vaccination is enough to make that same health director leap for joy.
And that’s pretty much how Pat Lopez felt last Saturday after the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department held its first vaccination clinic for children ages 5-11.
“It was as heartwarming as it was when we were able to give our first COVID vaccine for community members back last January,” said the city-county health director on Monday to Executive Club members during their weekly luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn in the Haymarket district of downtown Lincoln.
Lopez illustrated the emotion of the moment at the weekend vaccination clinic by sharing some priceless precocious quotes from 5- and 6-year-old children.
“This 5-year-old girl told me after she had received her shot, ‘Oh, I just feel so safe now that I got the vaccine.’ And then I had a 6-year-old boy tell me, ‘I just felt like it’s the right thing to do,’” Lopez gushed. “So, it was really exciting as we got started, and we’ve got about 29,000 children to vaccinate in our community now.”
Speaking of the community, Lopez turned next to some other local heroes in need of mention and attention.
“Our community physicians continue to be a tremendous mainstay for us. Having the clinics, they are able to talk to the parents, helping them, answering their questions,” Lopez explained. “They do a lot of training and updates on the situation – knowing what’s happening with the various vaccines and educating the parents as best as possible.”
Besides the clinics, Lopez shared that some of the next steps for parents of children ages 5-11 will be to see their pediatricians, who have been supplied with the vaccine doses. She said the drugstores will also be making the vaccinations available to the public, both young and old. She also referred people to the City of Lincoln website to gain further information and to register for the vaccination for adults and children.
Lopez has been serving as the health director for Lincoln-Lancaster County for about 2 ½ years. But that’s not exactly what she was planning on when she took over the job, initially under the watch of former Mayor Chris Beutler. Prior to that appointment, Lopez had served 30-plus years at the health department.
“I was brought back to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department when a friend of mine was terminally ill,” Lopez said about the former health department director, Shavonna Lausterer. “It’s a distinct honor for me to serve in this capacity, but I was supposed to only be here for six months. Well, a lot of the reason I’m still here is related to when the COVID pandemic started.”
Since the pandemic has continued to hang around, Lopez has done much of the same. She has seen a lot in her days of working in health and medicine, and it has provided some lasting insight.
“I’ve been through different outbreaks, like when the measles hit in our community and the H-1 N-1 flu hit us,” she said. “But COVID has lasted longer and taken more lives of our community members and caused severe illness as well.
“As of today, I hate to say it, we’re back up to seeing 100 new cases per day (in Lincoln),” Lopez continued. “What we’re seeing across the whole state is that the numbers are increasing. Hospitals are really still stressed at the number of individuals in there with COVID.”
She could not say enough how important it was to get vaccinated as she recited the overall vaccination rate in Lincoln was 61%, with the numbers higher for those ages 16 and above, moving to 75% in Lancaster County. And ever the health director, she continued preaching more precautions.
“I’m encouraging everyone, if you’ve been vaccinated, get your booster.”
The author, Tim Brusnahan, is program chair at Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Marco.