Lopez happy to finally be vaccinating children ages 5-11

“Our community physicians continue to be a tremendous mainstay for us. Having the clinics, they are able to talk to the parents, helping them, answering their questions,” Lopez explained. “They do a lot of training and updates on the situation – knowing what’s happening with the various vaccines and educating the parents as best as possible.”

Besides the clinics, Lopez shared that some of the next steps for parents of children ages 5-11 will be to see their pediatricians, who have been supplied with the vaccine doses. She said the drugstores will also be making the vaccinations available to the public, both young and old. She also referred people to the City of Lincoln website to gain further information and to register for the vaccination for adults and children.

Lopez has been serving as the health director for Lincoln-Lancaster County for about 2 ½ years. But that’s not exactly what she was planning on when she took over the job, initially under the watch of former Mayor Chris Beutler. Prior to that appointment, Lopez had served 30-plus years at the health department.