Lincoln Women’s Chamber uses every last penny to help children

After 36 years, the Lincoln Women’s Chamber of Commerce (LWCC) has decided to disband. Founded in 1985, the nonprofit organization was dedicated to philanthropic support of Lincoln's charitable organizations, emphasizing hands-on care for women and children.

Board member Bonnie Hoffman described LWCC as a blanket service to the community.

“We are an organization that highlights service to the community with special interest in women and children," Hoffman said. "It’s what we’ve always done and who we are.”

Over the course of the LWCC’s history, its members have organized a myriad of activities and events to support their philanthropic interests, such as the annual Holiday of Homes, Loft Tours and luncheon fashion shows. With funds raised from these events, LWCC provided two Lincoln Public Schools with mittens and gloves each year, as well as annual trophies for Lancaster County 4-H.

Not wanting to leave either of these causes without support, LWCC wrote checks to each organization to cover two years worth of its usual support. Still, the group had over $3,000 in remaining funds to donate before disbanding.