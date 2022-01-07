 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln City Libraries offers Reading Challenge in January
Lincoln City Libraries is challenging the community to read 4 million minutes in January for its annual Winter Reading Challenge. Top-performing libraries will earn prizes such as author visits and new books from program sponsor Lerner Publishing.

Participants can earn virtual tickets for reading time they record, which can then be entered into drawings for prize packages. Those prize packages include gift certificates from Urban Air, FlyDogz, Corky Canvas, Carmella’s Bistro, Paint Yourself Silly, Eileen’s Colossal Cookies, Marcus Theatres, Las Margaritas, Cooper & Co. and Licorice International.

To enroll, visit lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org or contact library staff for assistance. Booklets for keeping track of reading time are available at all library locations. To qualify for the challenge and be eligible for prizes, reading times must be recorded on the Beanstack site by Jan. 31. Those who complete the challenge by reading 10 hours will automatically be entered into a grand prize drawing for Kindle devices.

For more information about Lincoln City Libraries, visit lincolnlibraries.org.

