Lincoln Arts Festival starts today – with all of the arts

The Lincoln Arts Festival is about much more than just art – it’s about all of the arts, including music, theater, dancing, film and poetry, and you can catch them all when you come down to the festival on Canopy Street on June 19 and 20.

All the music is at the Railyard, and it begins on Saturday morning with young guitarists from Dingman Studios. You can also hear percussionist and electronic musician Wrayzer. Proyecto Cultural and Grupo Folklorico Sangre Azteca will be dancing, as will students from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Dance program.

For the literary-inclined, there will be poetry readings from the Nebraska Writers Collective, including an appearance by Mimi Yu, Nebraska’s first Youth Poet Laureate, and the Flatwater Shakespeare Company will be doing skits.

In the evening after the festival closes for the day, stick around for Lincoln Calling’s music showcase, featuring Golden Studio, Jarana, Jonathan Leach and Emily Bass.