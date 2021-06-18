Lincoln Arts Festival starts today – with all of the arts

The Lincoln Arts Festival is about much more than just art – it’s about all of the arts, including music, theater, dancing, film and poetry, and you can catch them all when you come down to the festival on Canopy Street on June 19 and 20.
All the music is at the Railyard, and it begins on Saturday morning with young guitarists from Dingman Studios. You can also hear percussionist and electronic musician Wrayzer. Proyecto Cultural and Grupo Folklorico Sangre Azteca will be dancing, as will students from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Dance program.
For the literary-inclined, there will be poetry readings from the Nebraska Writers Collective, including an appearance by Mimi Yu, Nebraska’s first Youth Poet Laureate, and the Flatwater Shakespeare Company will be doing skits.
In the evening after the festival closes for the day, stick around for Lincoln Calling’s music showcase, featuring Golden Studio, Jarana, Jonathan Leach and Emily Bass.
After yoga with Road to Ohm, things start off again on Sunday morning with a drum circle led by Oscar Rios Pohirieth. Anyone can join in as Oscar takes you on a tour of Incan music. Klezmer is next with Star City Kovachim, then dancing and martial arts by Jing Mo Tong. The Nebraska Repertory Theatre will be there, and so will Drag Queen Story Hour Nebraska. For jazz lovers there’s the Prism Trio, and for film buffs a student film showcase from The Bay and Civic Nebraska.
The arts are back, and we’re celebrating. After a couple of scorchers, the temperature has dropped just in time, so come down to the Lincoln Arts Festival this weekend. For more information, go to www.LNJKartsfest.com.