Lincoln Arts Festival offers new activities June 19-20

For those who have been attending the Lincoln Arts Festival for many years, good news – all those wonderful artists are back again! If you haven’t attended the festival in the past, even better news – the festival is so much more than it’s ever been. In addition to those artists selling their jewelry, paintings, woodwork and more, there are now family activities, music acts, demonstrations, local up-and-comers and more, all on downtown Lincoln’s coolest street.

There are 77 artists from across the Midwest and from as far away as Florida. Added to this are 12 young Lincoln artists who will be showcased in a special Makers Market. Visit to discover Lincoln’s own movers and shakers. While you’re walking around, you can catch some enterftainment along the full length of Canopy Street starting at Pinnacle Bank Arena all the way to O Street.

On Saturday, June 19, you might bump into a troupe from Flatwater Shakespeare doing an impromptu skit. David Manzanares will be around to demonstrate the laser cutting he does at the Innovation Studio, and he’ll invite you to join in. Instrument-maker Marc Kornbluh will be showing off his cool creations. Catch a student-made short film from Civic Nebraska’s film competition on The Cube, or hear the Nebraska Writer’s Collective on the Railyard Stage.