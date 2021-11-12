Lighthouse gets a greenhouse thanks to Lowe’s grant

Lincoln-based nonprofit Lighthouse was recently selected as one of 100 impact projects that are the cornerstone of 100 Hometowns, an initiative to celebrate Lowe’s centennial. Over 2,200 projects were submitted to 100 Hometowns, and the final projects span 36 states from coast to coast.

Lighthouse hosted a volunteer event with Lowe’s associates on Monday, Nov. 8, to finish installing the greenhouse and dedicate it on the Lighthouse property at 2601 N St.

Lighthouse provides more than 500 youth with at-risk behaviors safe and positive support programs that include tutoring, mentoring and community service projects during the high-risk hours after school. The greenhouse will allow the organization to grow its own fresh produce to help teach students how to grow sustainable food, cook and eat healthier.

“This really is a dream for Lighthouse,” said Bill Michener, Lighthouse executive director. “To have access to more sustainable fresh produce is important for the youth we serve. It also allows us to teach them how to grow their own sustainable food, and finally, to teach them entrepreneurship through our ultimate goal of a small farmers’ market.”

The greenhouse project started in July after Lighthouse received a grant through Lowe’s.