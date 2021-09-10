Library to host redistricting presentation Sunday

Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) and the League of Women Voters of Nebraska will present “Meant to Represent,” an educational program on redistricting in Nebraska at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12 at Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th St.

The presentation will provide an overview of redistricting, how it works specifically in Nebraska, its significance in preserving voter representation, and how to get involved to support transparent and fair redrawing of voting districts.

The League of Women Voters of Nebraska is a nonpartisan, grassroots civic organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. Membership in the League is open to people age 16 and older of all gender identities. With 100 years of experience, the League is one of the oldest and most trusted civic nonprofit organizations in the United States.

For more information about LCL and its resources, visit lincolnlibraries.org.

