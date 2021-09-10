LCF awards $765K to support nonprofits and students

To date this year, Lincoln Community Foundation (LCF) has distributed more than $765,000 in Open Door Grants to local nonprofit organizations and scholarships for students.

Open Door Grants support efforts by nonprofits in Lincoln and Lancaster County to meet existing needs or address challenges and opportunities facing our community. These grants are made possible by contributions from the Lincoln Forever Fund and LCF donor endowment funds.

In addition, LCF awarded upward of $565,000 in scholarship funds to more than 300 students.

Organizations that that received grant funding include:

Big Brothers Big Sisters Lincoln - General support;

Cause Collective - Nonprofit board training and capacity building for local nonprofits;

Child Advocacy Center - General support;

City of Lincoln Urban Development - Lead mitigation matching grant;

Do More Good Movement - Sponsorship of the 2021 Do More Good virtual conference;

Eastridge Presbyterian Church Food Pantry - Restocking the pantry with food, personal hygiene and household items;