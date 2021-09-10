LCF awards $765K to support nonprofits and students

To date this year, Lincoln Community Foundation (LCF) has distributed more than $765,000 in Open Door Grants to local nonprofit organizations and scholarships for students.
Open Door Grants support efforts by nonprofits in Lincoln and Lancaster County to meet existing needs or address challenges and opportunities facing our community. These grants are made possible by contributions from the Lincoln Forever Fund and LCF donor endowment funds.
In addition, LCF awarded upward of $565,000 in scholarship funds to more than 300 students.
Organizations that that received grant funding include:
Big Brothers Big Sisters Lincoln - General support;
Cause Collective - Nonprofit board training and capacity building for local nonprofits;
Child Advocacy Center - General support;
City of Lincoln Urban Development - Lead mitigation matching grant;
Do More Good Movement - Sponsorship of the 2021 Do More Good virtual conference;
Eastridge Presbyterian Church Food Pantry - Restocking the pantry with food, personal hygiene and household items;
Food Bank of Lincoln - Support for capital campaign;
Food Fort - Director of Education office resources;
Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools - Technology and equipment for deaf and hard-of-hearing students (Frank H. Woods Telephone Pioneer Association Fund);
Friendship Home of Lincoln - Inclusive Communities Project R.E.A.D.I. trainings for staff;
Good Neighbor Community Center - General support;
Heartland Bike Share - Sponsorship of BikeLNK bicycles;
Lancaster County Medical Society - Support of outreach campaign;
Lied Center for Performing Arts - Support for 30th anniversary Jazz in June season;
Lincoln Arts Council - Support for 2021 Lincoln Arts Festival and sponsorship of Mayor's Arts Awards;
Lincoln Calling - Launch of Lincoln Calling TV streaming platform;
Lincoln Children's Zoo - Support for horticulture department;
Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival - Sponsorship of second Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival;
Lincoln Parks Foundation - Support for Cascade Fountain renovation;
Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra - Support for Harmony in Healing program;
LUX Center for the Arts - Replacement of building elevator and support for EMERGE LNK mural project for North Lincoln;
Madonna Foundation - Community Medical Transportation program support;
Meadowlark Music Festival - General support;
Nebraska Appleseed - Policy solutions to address benefit overpayments and collections;
Nebraska Peace Foundation - Collaborative initiative, Roots of Local Justice: Historical Truth and Fair Reconciliation;
Nebraska Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation (for Veterans Advisory Group) - Outreach to veterans, guidance with government systems, and veteran fellowship;
NeighborWorks Lincoln/Community Crops - Support for renovation of NeighborWorks Lincoln facility to relocate Community Crops offices;
Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln - Support for "Streets Alive!" project revitalizing the Third and F streets pedestrian tunnel;
Proyecto Cultural/Grupo Folklorico Sangre Azteca - Support for mural and building renovation project;
Rabble Mill - New Lincoln Public Schools Focus Program, "Bay High";
Southern Heights Food Forest - General support;
Transformative Life (Contemplate Lincoln) - Care Packages for the Quarantined;
UNL Board of Regents for International Quilt Museum - Collaboration with Lincoln NAACP Youth Council on social justice movements and associated art forms;
Wellbeing Initiative - Support for mental health awareness campaign; and
Yazda/Yazidi Cultural Center - General support.
About Lincoln Community Foundation
The Lincoln Community Foundation, established in 1955, strives to continually enrich the Lincoln community by promoting and achieving perpetual philanthropic support. The foundation has distributed more than $168 million in grants to nonprofit organizations that have improved the lives of thousands of residents. For more information, visit www.LCF.org.