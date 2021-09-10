Latino Festival set for Sept. 18

Lincoln’s 2021 Latino Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18, from 2-8 p.m. at the Antelope Park Bandshell and Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Drive.

The Festival is presented by El Centro de las Americas, a nonprofit organization that provides education, family support, youth empowerment, health programs and resource navigation to the Latino community.

The Latino Festival celebrates Lincoln’s diverse Latino cultures and will feature entertainment, food, an exhibit of Latino artists, youth activities and resource booths with representatives of nonprofits, human service agencies and local businesses. The entertainment will feature Ballet Folklorico, traditional music, Jarana, and Andy William and the Nebraska All Stars.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will provide free COVID-19 vaccinations from 3:30-7 p.m. in Auld Pavilion. To schedule an appointment, go to COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-441-8006. Walk-ins during the festival are welcome. If you have questions regarding the vaccine, call 402-441-8006.

In keeping with Lincoln’s current directed health measure, masks will be required inside Auld Pavilion for all individuals ages 2 and older regardless of vaccination status.

For more information about the festival, contact festival coordinator Eva Ayala at 402-474-3950, ext. 105.

