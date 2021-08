Lancaster County Super Fair 4-H and FFA top awards

Over 530 4-H and FFA exhibitors showcased over 4,100 exhibits (including static exhibits, Clover Kids, animals and contest entries) at the 2021 Lancaster County Super Fair July 29-Aug. 7 at the Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds.

The Super Fair provides 4-H youth an opportunity to showcase their completed projects. This year marked the 150th year celebration of the Lancaster County Fair (postponed from 2020), and many 4-H'ers created 150th anniversary theme exhibits.