Jacobs earns Eagle Scout rank

Jacobs earns Eagle Scout rank

Mitchell Jacobs, a senior at Norris High School, earned his Eagle Scout rank on March 24. His project involved working with the community to build a veterans' memorial and install a flag pole at the Norris High School football stadium. Mitchell is in Boy Scouts Troop 64 in Hickman, which is led by Scoutmaster David Jacobs. He is the son of David and Lynn Jacobs of Firth.

