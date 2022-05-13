International students visit Lincoln through U.S. ALEX program

Friendship Force of Lincoln welcomed its first group of international students to Lincoln since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Five high school students from Slovakia and one from Hungary were in Lincoln from April 30 to May 8. Originally, Lincoln was to host students from Ukraine.

The American Leadership Experience (ALEX) program is being offered through the U.S. Department of State. The two-week programs include:

1. A virtual pre-departure orientation in their home country;

2. A one-week civic education workshop in Washington DC with a group of 50-60 peers;

3. A one-week leadership program for small groups at a program hosting site in the U.S. focusing on themes such as service learning, volunteerism, disability rights, equity and inclusion, entrepreneurship and environmentalism.

While in Lincoln, the students visited the Homestead National Monument in Beatrice during History Day on Sunday, May 1. Community Day on Monday, May 2, included visits with Sen. Adam Morfeld and Civic Nebraska, with Lincoln Mayor Lerion Gaylor Baird and City Council members, a luncheon with local and state elected officials, a meeting with Nebraska Secretary of State Robert Evnen and a tour of the state Capitol.

The Tuesday, May 3 Entrepreneur Day included a visit to HUDL, a meeting with BCOM Solutions CEO Brent Comstock, lunch at Union Bank and Trust’s Catalyst Lab and a tour of the Museum of American Speed. Wednesday and Thursday, May 4-5, were Education Days and included Lincoln High School, Southeast Community College, Boys and Girls Club at North Star High School, Gallery 9, the Zoo School, Innovation Campus and its Food Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and the Lighthouse.

Volunteer Day on Friday, May 6 included the City Mission Help Center and the Center for People in Need, where the students volunteered. Lunch was with the Lincoln South Rotary Club. A farewell dinner took place Saturday, May 7 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

The students stayed in the homes of Friendship Force of Lincoln members and dined with home hosts and other Friendship Force members.

Annual membership in FFL is $45 for an individual and $85 for a family. The FFL website with local club information is www.friendshipforcelincoln.org. With COVID restrictions being lifted, Lincoln members of Friendship Force will again have the opportunity to visit overseas clubs at least once a year, and also to host an international club in Lincoln. Domestic exchanges in 2022 will have the Lincoln members hosting a Friendship Force Club from New Jersey in September, and Lincoln will travel to Central North Carolina in June. An international trip is planned for 2023.

The Friendship Force of Lincoln is one of 364 chapters or clubs affiliated with Friendship Force International, a nonprofit organization based in more than 45 countries and on six continents, with 15,000 active members and over 300 journeys taking place each year. Friendship Force is dedicated to the principle that each person can contribute to global goodwill through personal friendships. The international website, www.friendshipforce.org, lists Journeys in the United States and internationally.

