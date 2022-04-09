 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
I’ve Got A Name Walk to start before Spring Game

Walk for Freedom on West Haymarket pedestrian bridge

Walk for Freedom participants walk across the West Haymarket pedestrian bridge in 2021 to increase awareness and encourage action against local sex trafficking. This year's event begins today at 10:30 a.m. at the Lincoln Station Great Hall.

 FILE PHOTO BY MARK SCHWANINGER

I’ve Got a Name, a nonprofit organization that fights sex trafficking in Lincoln and throughout Nebraska, will hold its annual Walk for Freedom today, April 9, starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Lincoln Station Great Hall in Lincoln’s Haymarket district.

This year, the nonprofit aims to create awareness among Nebraska fans before the Husker Spring Game through an apparel campaign.

Local research indicates at least 900 girls are sold in Nebraska each month …  200 girls in the Lincoln area alone.

Registered individuals can participate by wearing a Walk for Freedom T-shirt with the message “No Girl For Sale” around Lincoln before the game. This apparel campaign is designed to help Nebraskans become aware that sex trafficking exists throughout the state. If participants are attending the game, they are encouraged to wear their Walk T-shirt into the stadium and continue the conversation.

The Walk For Freedom supports I’ve Got A Name’s mission to generate awareness and inspire action against sex trafficking. Registration is $20 and includes a Walk T-shirt and light lunch. You can sign up before the walk or in person the day of the event.

To learn more about I’ve Got A Name’s Walk For Freedom or to pre-register, visit https://give.classy.org/WFF2022.

