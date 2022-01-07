HN awards SHARP grants to local organizations

Humanities Nebraska (HN) has awarded a total of $655,771 in American Rescue Plan (ARP) grants to 70 Nebraska nonprofit organizations that focus on the humanities. Funding for these grants was provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. NEH is committed to Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan (SHARP).

“Each of these organizations is important to the cultural fabric of their community and our state, so their continued recovery from the pandemic is vital to the people who live here,” said Chris Sommerich, HN’s executive director. “The grant recipients range from first-time applicants to organizations we have funded for many years, and we are pleased to have made new connections, supported long-time partners and expanded our service to even more Nebraskans.”