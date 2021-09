The Asian Community and Cultural Center invites everyone to the Harvest Moon Festival on Sunday, Sept. 19, from 4-7 p.m. at the Antelope Park bandshell, 2740 A St.

This annual event will include Afghan and Asian cuisine, snow cones and shaved ice, cultural activities, live performances, activites for kids and more. All attendees will be required to wear a mask. COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered on-side.