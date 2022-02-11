GOOD NEWS AND GRATITUDE

So much of our news is about COVID, robberies, abuse, and news concerning the actions of bad individuals. Lincoln has a lot of good, kind people, and I was the recipient of kind actions of such an individual.

After a recent small snow, there was a drift next to a car on my driveway. I was scooping the heavy, wet snow when this young man stopped with his farm scoop shovel and began helping me. I remarked about his shovel, and we talked a bit about farm life. When I asked if he was a neighbor, he replied by pointing out that he lived "that way." When we finished clearing the driveway, I asked his name, and he said David Steffen. He replied to my question of whether he was still working with a humble "yes" and said he saw me and wanted to help.

I thanked him, saying how grateful I was for his help, and he went on his way.

With the help of the internet, I learned that David Steffen is a very respected man who followed his dream and works in lab research at the University of Nebraska and has received very high honors in his work. One of David's comments in a news story I found about him stated that his favorite part of his job is helping people. He certainly lives by the Golden Rule and the Bible's teaching, "Love one another as I have loved you." May the Good Lord continue to bless David and his family as he blesses others.

-- Kathleen Neugebauer, Lincoln

