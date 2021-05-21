Funds sought for Van Dorn Park 100th anniversary event

The Indian Village Neighborhood Association (IVNA) is participating in Give to Lincoln Day 2021 to raise funds for a 100th anniversary celebration for Van Dorn Park, and to continue making improvements to the park such as adding pollinator plants.

“In 1920, the family of William T. Van Dorn donated nine acres of land to Lincoln for use as a public park,” noted Andy Gueck, IVNA president. “Now that the pandemic is subsiding, we can gather in Van Dorn Park to celebrate their generous donation, which led to our current 28-acre park.”

The park, at Ninth and Van Dorn streets, is located on the west side of the Indian Village neighborhood. It is used by people throughout Lincoln and has a rental shelter, 2-mile mountain bike trail and new playground.

The original nine acres, forming the north part of the park, was the Van Dorn orchard and nursery. Van Dorn, a nurseryman and inventor, purchased the land in 1870. He died in Chicago in 1918, and his family followed his wishes to have the former nursery become a city park.

The celebration will take place Aug. 8 and will include the formal dedication of the new playground, as well as a plaque honoring Van Dorn. More details on that event will follow.

Give To Lincoln Day is May 25, but online donations can be made before that date. The donation page is at www.givetolincoln.com. Use the search phrase "Indian Village."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0