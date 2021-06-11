Flag Day drive-thru event at Victory Park Sunday

The Seniors Foundation is partnering with the Veterans Freedom Music Festival to host a Flag Day drive-thru event at Victory Park from noon-4 p.m. Sunday, June 13, on the Veterans Affairs campus at 600 S. 70th St.

The festival will spotlight the services of Aging Partners and celebrate our veterans. This will be a safe, stay-in-your-car event with informational signage along the route and music playing, which participants will be able to tune into through their car radios. The schedule includes: noon-12:45 p.m., Bill Chrastil, Elvis impersonator; 1 p.m., Pinkertones; 2 p.m., Vern Slechta Polka Band; and 3 p.m., 3 Chords and a Cloud of Dust.