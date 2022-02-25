Field Trip Across Lincoln and Beyond program starts Tuesday

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to participate in a program this spring that encourages visits to local museums and parks. The Field Trip Across Lincoln and Beyond program runs from March 1 through April 30 and offers prizes such as art classes, family museum memberships, a wren house, posters, puzzles, artwork and more.

Participants visit each location and follow activity instructions in the official passport, which is available at the venues and Lincoln City Libraries. Those who complete the assigned tasks will earn a stamp from each location. After collecting stamps from at least five of the eight sites, participants can enter the prize drawing by sending a photo of the passport to fieldtriplnk@gmail.com.

Participating venues include:

• University of Nebraska State Museum-Morrill Hall – 641 N. 14th St., 402-472-2637, museum.unl.edu

• Pioneers Park Nature Center – 3201 S. Coddington Ave., 402-441-7895, parks.lincoln.ne.gov

• LUX Center for the Arts – 2601 N. 48th St., 402-466-8692, luxcenter.org

• The International Quilt Museum – 1523 N. 33rd St., 402-472-6549, internationalquiltmuseum.org

• Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center – 11700 S.W. 100th St., Denton, 402-797-2301, springcreek.audubon.org

• Sheldon Museum of Art – 12th and R streets, 402-472-2461, sheldonartmuseum.org

• Nebraska History Museum – 131 Centennial Mall North, 402-471-4782, history.nebraska.gov

• The Great Plains Art Museum – 1155 Q St., 402-472-6220, unl.edu/plains/great-plains-art-museum

The Field Trip Across Lincoln and Beyond program is free, but admission fees for museums still apply. Visit each participating location’s website for hours of operation and admission information. For more information, contact Lauren Holt, International Quilt Museum, at 402-472-7018.

