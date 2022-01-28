Events and book discussions to focus on climate change

Everyone is invited to join in a community reading of “The Future We Choose, A Stubborn Optimist’s Guide to the Climate Crisis” during February. Events focusing on the book will include presentations by special guests and small group discussions.

The community reading is sponsored by Faith to Forest, a loose coalition of 28 Lincoln faith communities focused on the significant role that trees play in our call to tend creation and care for the least of those among us. Everyone, regardless of religious affiliation, is invited to participate.

“’The Future We Choose’ is a short, direct book about the future of people and the planet,” notes Faith to Forest co-chair Laurel Van Ham. “It’s honest in portraying our peril. But it also gives us action steps, including a step focused on trees. Having action we can take gives us hope.”

On Thursday evening, Feb. 3, Lincoln City Libraries Director Pat Leach and State Climatologist Dr. Martha Shulski will team up to review and discuss the book. Then, on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 5, Leach will host a panel taking a closer look at the book and how Lincoln is responding with climate change mitigation strategies. Panelists are Lynn Johnson, Lincoln Parks and Recreation director, and Miki Esposito, senior policy aide to Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, who has been instrumental in developing and implementing the Lincoln Climate Action Plan. Both events will be livestream only.

Faith to Forest congregations have been encouraged to read the book and host small group discussions for their members. In addition, discussion groups are open to anyone in the community, regardless of religious affiliation. Many groups will be one session, so participation will be easy. Individuals are encouraged to find out if their faith community is hosting a discussion.

Zoom links for presentations, and information about “The Future We Choose,” including a discussion guide, are on the Faith to Forest webpages at firstplymouth.org/catforest. No registration is required for the Zoom sessions, but it is required for small group discussions accessed through Faith to Forest.

“Our webpages have information about all aspects of Faith to Forest, including tree planting, why trees are a faith issue, videos of our Zoom sessions, and details about Prairie Pruners, Lincoln’s new volunteer program to care for young trees,” said Lorrie Benson, Faith to Forest co-chair. “You can also see the list of faith communities we’re aware of who are having a special worship service that includes trees.”

Upcoming special services include: Jan. 30 – The Unitarian Church of Lincoln and First-Plymouth Congregational Church; Feb. 20 – Aldersgate United Methodist Church. In addition, Lincoln Friends meetings will discuss “The Future We Choose” over several upcoming sessions.

For more information about Faith to Forest, go to firstplymouth.org/catforest and Facebook.com/FaithtoForest.

