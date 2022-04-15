Effort continues to save Pershing’s Mural

Since March 1, and with a goal of raising $3 million, the Committee to Save Pershing’s Mural has received contributions from over 266 individuals, ranging from $5 to $1,000, totaling nearly $35,000. In addition to these donations, the committee has received monetary commitments from several entities including the Acklie Charitable Foundation, Ameritas, the Krieger Foundation and others totaling over $470,000.

The goal is to raise the first $1 million by May 15. That amount would allow safe removal of the mural before the building is roped off for its scheduled demolition in late summer. After May 15, the committee would then have additional time to continue its fundraising and grant-writing efforts to raise the additional $2 million to restore and reinstall the mural at the Lancaster Event Center.

Pershing Auditorium opened in March of 1957. At that time, Pershing was the only event center in Lincoln, and over the decades, thousands of Nebraskans have entered the building, which holds a multitude of fond memories.

“A friend recently noted the publicity relative to the Pershing mural and lauded the small group in its efforts to save it for posterity, saying ‘Way, way, way too many Lincoln landmarks have been destroyed!’ They were in hopes that this landmark, due to its artistic merits and historical significance, WOULD be saved,” said Karen O. Janovy, retired curator of education at the Sheldon Museum of Art.

“As a lifelong arts educator having overseen the unique partnership between the Lincoln Public Schools and the Sheldon Museum of Art at UNL, which served more than 11,000 visitors annually with arts education, I continue to attest to the significance of such endeavors for the wider public,” Janovy continued. “Each of the figures in this Pershing mural speaks to the importance of not only arts and culture opportunities within our community, but also to the human contributions and conditions as well. Nebraskans do indeed 'do big things in this state,' and providing close-up opportunities such as those being considered at the Lancaster Event Center bode well for additional historical and cultural views of this significant mural. The countless thousands who valued and appreciated the performing arts at Pershing Auditorium for many, many years will appreciate the chance to contribute to its preservation.”

Like an abstract atlas of Nebraska

This 1950s tableau is like an abstract atlas of Nebraska (highways, rivers, lakes, historic pioneer trails, twin cities of Scottsbluff and Gering in the west, and Lincoln and Omaha in the east). It also contains images we can identify with and the energy expressed by a montage of playful characters, whether actors, dancers (ballet and ballroom), musicians, circus performers, athletes (hockey players, wrestlers, boxers, rodeo stars, ice skaters, basketball players), a military parade and even the balcony scene from “Romeo and Juliet.”

One’s first thought as she/he looks at the mural may possibly be, “What kind of people would undertake a project of this scale? It is huge!” However, as we know, Nebraska is a state of the strong and patient, and the intensity of effort that produced the mural project reflects the intensity of the people who live here.

The mural is a mysterious work of abstract art with figures that evoke a variety of emotions and reactions. It is surprising that even after 70 years, its depictions are timeless and endearing. The piece was somewhat unusual for even the ‘50s in terms of its dynamic images. The artists, Leonard Thiessen and Bill Hammond (both represented in the Museum of Nebraska Art [MONA] in Kearney), balanced a variety of abstract images across their huge ceramic canvas to tell a complex story about the spirit of the people inside. It is a ceramic YouTube video of the times and a remarkable physical depiction of life across the auditorium’s multi-decade timeline.

The mural especially resonates with those who experienced life-shaping events within Pershing. During those times, over seven decades, the mural enjoyed continuous exposure, always reminding us of what went on inside.

At this point, the city may be demolishing the 64-year-old building, along with its mural, beginning this summer to make way for redevelopment. However, a dedicated but small group of individuals is determined to preserve the mural for future generations.

Three phases

The total $3 million cost of saving Pershing’s mural entails three separate phases:

1) Safely remove the mural from the front of Pershing;

2) Clean each of the more than 700,000 tiles and restore the missing ones; and

3) Reinstall the mural at the Lancaster Event Center.

If the committee is able to raise the initial $1 million by May __, MTZ Properties will be able to initiate its work (a two-month process) to safely remove the mural to meet the city’s tentative schedule to begin the building’s environmental remediation this summer.

Like all art, the mural conjures a variety of ideas, feelings and opinions. The time to act is now, with a removal and recovery plan, because the end is near. Why save it? Because it reflects who we are, what we were and where we came from, all at the same time. Hopefully the people who see its vision and reflect on its legacy will help preserve the mural and the memories created within Pershing Auditorium.

Tax-deductible donations to save Pershing’s mural may be made online at www.nshsf.org/projects/pershing-mural/ or by mailing a check to the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation, 128 N. 13th St., Suite 1010, Lincoln, NE 68508, noting Pershing Mural Preservation Project in the “memo” line of the check.

Questions? Contact Liz Shea-McCoy at 402-430-5923 or lizwshea@mail.com.

