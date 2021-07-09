Cooper Foundation awards over $450K in grants

The Cooper Foundation has awarded a $15,000 grant for the 2021 Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival (July 31-Aug. 8).

The grant was part of $452,000 in grants that the Cooper Foundation’s Board of Trustees awarded to a diverse group of arts, education, environment and human services organizations.

Now entering its second season, the music festival will present over 12 events featuring classical, folk and world music from local and global musicians, including Celtic harpist and composer Maeve Gilchrist, Tabla Maestro Sandeep Das, Edem Soul Music, Indian hip-hop star Nimo Patel and many others, as well as workshops, film screenings and discussions.

The festival brings together individuals and organizations to build transformative musical experiences, dialogue and mutual appreciation representative of Nebraska’s cultural landscape. This year, Crossroads will launch two new initiatives: a storyteller training and collaboration with The Grid Studio. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit lincolncrossroadsmusic.org.

Following are the 15 grant recipients. All are in Lincoln unless otherwise noted.

ARTS

Blixt Locally Grown: $5,000