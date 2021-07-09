 Skip to main content
Cooper Foundation awards over $450K in grants
Cooper Foundation awards over $450K in grants

Erik Higgins

Bassist Erik Higgins, who has performed with orchestras and chamber music groups around the world, is the organizer and artistic director of the Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival. 

 L. Kent Wolgamott

The Cooper Foundation has awarded a $15,000 grant for the 2021 Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival (July 31-Aug. 8).

The grant was part of $452,000 in grants that the Cooper Foundation’s Board of Trustees awarded to a diverse group of arts, education, environment and human services organizations. 

Now entering its second season, the music festival will present over 12 events featuring classical, folk and world music from local and global musicians, including Celtic harpist and composer Maeve Gilchrist, Tabla Maestro Sandeep Das, Edem Soul Music, Indian hip-hop star Nimo Patel and many others, as well as workshops, film screenings and discussions.

The festival brings together individuals and organizations to build transformative musical experiences, dialogue and mutual appreciation representative of Nebraska’s cultural landscape. This year, Crossroads will launch two new initiatives: a storyteller training and collaboration with The Grid Studio. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit lincolncrossroadsmusic.org.

Following are the 15 grant recipients. All are in Lincoln unless otherwise noted.

ARTS

Blixt Locally Grown: $5,000

To support the inaugural year of the Blixt Fellowship program for emerging playwrights.

Flatwater Shakespeare Company: $14,000

Toward general operating support, educational programming and outreach.

Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival: $15,000

To help underwrite fees and expenses of local touring musicians for the 2021 festival (July 31-Aug. 8).

Nebraska Cultural Endowment: $15,000

For general operating support.

EDUCATION

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska: $7,500

In support of the Lincoln Outreach Program for Lincoln area girls in grades K-12.

Nebraska Transition College: $7,500

To support the creation of a social, living and work-ready skills development curriculum for individuals with disabilities.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln, University Honors Program: $18,000

Toward Cooper Connections at the University Honors Program, including Cooper Conversations that bring students and community leaders together for critical dialogue, and Cooper Community Scholars, an experiential learning scholarship to engage honors students with local organizations, elected officials and community programs.

UNL E.N. Thompson Forum on World Issues: $250,000

To support the Thompson Forum on World Issues series for 2022-26. The Thompson Forum is Nebraska’s premiere lecture series, established in 1988 to bring a diversity of viewpoints on international and public policy issues to the university and Nebraska residents to promote understanding of global issues that face us all. The Thompson Forum is a collaborative program of the Cooper Foundation, UNL, Lied Center for Performing Arts, and is presented by the University Honors Program.

ENVIRONMENT

Conservation Nebraska: $15,000

To expand Conservation Nebraska’s Common Ground Program in southeast Nebraska.

Prairie Loft Center for Agriculture & Outdoor Education, (Hastings, NE): $15,000

To support experiential learning programming and build capacity to assess education and community engagement efforts with families and schools.

HUMAN SERVICES

Center for Legal Immigration Assistance: $20,000

For general operating support.

Lincoln/Lancaster County Habitat for Humanity: $15,000

Toward technology and software to track all housing work, including new houses and the home repair program.

Lincoln Police Department: $15,000

To fund the Clutch Mentor program to reduce gang membership by partnering at-risk youth on probation with an adult mentor and provide incentive programming.

St. Monica’s: $20,000

Toward technology and security upgrades for their facilities and programs.

The Bridge Behavioral Health: $20,000

To support new HVAC equipment for The Bridge’s facility.

The Cooper Foundation, established by Joseph H. Cooper in 1934, has granted over $26 million to benefit Nebraskans. The Foundation makes quarterly grants supporting arts, civic and community engagement, education, environment, humanities and human services primarily in Lincoln and Lancaster County. For more details about grant guidelines and deadlines, visit cooperfoundation.org.

