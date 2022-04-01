Cooper Foundation approves over $250K in grants

The Cooper Foundation Board of Trustees approved grants in its first quarter cycle totaling $253,500 to 17 diverse nonprofit organizations. Grant recipients are located in Lincoln unless otherwise noted.

A grant of $25,000 to the new Solidago Conservancy will support land and natural resource conservation efforts within Lincoln and Lancaster County to protect natural, recreational, historic and scenic resources for future generations.

Solidago’s focus is to connect people with nature and open space, expand greenways throughout the urban area and protect important natural resources including native prairies, wetlands and riparian corridors. Solidago will support the acquisition of land and easements, habitat development, and fund development for land stewardship endowments.

Solidago Conservancy is affiliated with the Lincoln Parks Foundation, which works in partnership with the City of Lincoln’s Parks and Recreation Department. To learn more, go to https://solidagoconservancy.org/.

Approved for funding by the Cooper Foundation in March are:

ARTS

Lincoln Arts Council - $15,000

General operating support to provide arts programming and engagement to the Lincoln community.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Jazz in June - $3,000

Support for the 2022 summer concert series and educational outreach programs.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lied Center for Performing Arts - $20,000

General operating support.

CIVIC AND COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

Coalition for a Strong Nebraska - $10,000

General operating support. Coalition for a Strong Nebraska works with nonprofits to increase their engagement with elected representatives in important policy discussions.

OutNebraska - $20,000

General operating support to improve the quality of life for LGBTQ+ people through programs and advocacy.

COMMUNITY IMPROVEMENT

Give Nebraska - $8,500

Support for the 2022 campaign and general operating.

EDUCATION

ECHO Collective - $12,000

General operating support. ECHO Collective provides refugee and immigrant women the opportunity to achieve economic independence and build social capital through business education and professional mentorships.

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland - $20,000

Toward comprehensive sexual and reproductive health education programs in Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Rabble Mill - $20,000

General operating support. Rabble Mill works with Nebraska youth toward the belonging, purpose and upward mobility necessary to grow, achieve and reinvest in their community through Rabble Media, The Bay, Skate for Change, statewide outreach programs and the new Bay High School Focus Program with Lincoln Public Schools.

ENVIRONMENT

Solidago Conservancy - $25,000

General operating support.

HUMAN SERVICES

Boys and Girls Club Lincoln/Lancaster County - $15,000

General operating support for program growth at clubs in Park Middle School and North Star High School.

Center for People in Need - $20,000

General operating support for this agency that helps low-income families access basic needs and educational opportunities, including food distributions, a diaper pantry, household goods distributions, emergency services, English language classes, educational opportunities and employment training.

Food Bank of Lincoln - $7,500

Support toward the position of communications assistant.

Fresh Start - $20,000

General operating support. Fresh Start is a transitional home for women that helps them recognize their strengths and overcome barriers to self-sufficiency.

Lincoln Medical Education Partnership - $15,000

For the School Community Intervention and Prevention program (SCIP). SCIP is a student assistance program that brings together families, school and the community to support student behavioral and emotional health.

Share A Fare (Omaha) - $7,500

To support accessible and affordable transportation for the blind and visually impaired in Lincoln and Lancaster County.

HUMANITIES

Nebraska Writers Collective (Omaha) - $15,000

For the 12th season of Louder Than a Bomb: Great Plains Youth Poetry Festival.

The Cooper Foundation, established by Joseph H. Cooper in 1934, has granted over $27 million to benefit Nebraskans. The Foundation makes quarterly grants supporting the arts, civic and community engagement, education, environment, the humanities, and human services primarily in Lincoln and Lancaster County. For more information about grant guidelines and deadlines, visit www.cooperfoundation.org.

