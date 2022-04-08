Community Recycle Event set for April 23

The ninth annual Community Recycle Event, sponsored by the Eastridge Elementary School PTO and the Science Focus Program Booster Club, will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 23, at the Eastridge Elementary School parking lot, 6245 L St.

Volunteers will accept and recycle cellphones, keyboards, mouses, modems, laptops, hard drives, CD-ROMs, power supplies, A/C adapters, computer boards, laptop batteries, communication wires, computer towers and servers, printers, fax machines, cash registers, wiring, stereos/radios, microwaves, typewriters, iPods, lead acid batteries, car batteries, golf clubs, propane grills (no propane tanks) and smokers, DVD players, VCR players, chargers (i.e. phone chargers, laptop chargers), car rims, power tools, tablets, washing machines/dryers, stoves/ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, hot water heaters, window A/C's, central A/C's, vacuums, copper and yellow brass, freezers, small appliances, holiday light strands, steel and scrap metal, and yard sign wire frames.

Event volunteers cannot accept televisions, computer monitors, hazardous or toxic product containers.

In its first eight years, the event has recycled 54,650 pounds of materials and raised $9,600. Proceeds will benefit Eastridge Elementary School PTO initiatives and the Science Focus Program Booster Club.

Sponsors are Scrap Central Inc., Eastridge Elementary PTO, Red Rebel Media, KZUM and the Neighborhood Extra.

Direct any questions to Angie Alesio, event coordinator, at angiealesio@icloud.com.

