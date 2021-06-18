Community Free Market returns to Seng Park

After a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Community Free Market will return to Seng Park at 49th and Garland streets Saturday, June 26, from 10-11:30 a.m.

The Community Free Market is like a yard sale, except everything is free. Bringing a card table or blanket to display your giveaway items would be helpful. But there is no requirement to bring items in order to take items – take what you need. Take any of your unclaimed items home with you when you leave the event.