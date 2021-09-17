 Skip to main content
Community Free Market returns to Seng Park Sept. 25
Community Free Market returns to Seng Park Sept. 25

Community Free Market at Seng Park

The Community Free Market will return to Seng Park at 49th and Garland streets Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10-11:30 a.m.

The Community Free Market is like a yard sale, except everything is free. Bringing a card table or blanket to display your giveaway items is helpful. But there is no requirement to bring items in order to take items – take what you need. Take any of your unclaimed items home with you when you leave the event.

Masking and social distancing are encouraged. 

Community Free Market events are hosted by volunteers in partnership with the Lincoln Tree of Hope and Lincoln’s Little Free Libraries.

