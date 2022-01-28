Community contributes $261K to Community Action’s Gathering Place

The year-end match campaign for Community Action’s Gathering Place received a preliminary total of over $261,000, exceeding the original $200,000 goal. Thanks to generous sponsors who matched dollar for dollar, a match pool was created for donations to the Gathering Place made between Oct. 11 and Dec. 31. Dollars raised will support the provision of free hot, nutritious meals to community members in Lincoln.

“The community’s immense support during this campaign has been incredibly heartwarming to witness,” said Heather Loughman, CEO of Community Action. “The pandemic has amplified food insecurity in our community. We appreciate our community’s greater-than-ever support to address this through support of the Gathering Place.”

This giving opportunity was possible thanks to generous match sponsors, including lead sponsor Acklie Charitable Foundation, and additional sponsors Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation, Miriam Moeller Charitable Trust, Union Bank and Trust, Lincoln Rotary Club #14 Foundation, Bukaty Companies, Horizon Bank, DuTeau Chevrolet-Subaru, and Sue Quambusch in memory of Len Sloup.

Located in one of Lincoln’s highest poverty neighborhoods, just two blocks south of the Nebraska State Capitol building, Community Action’s Gathering Place provides meal service seven days a week to anyone who needs it.

The Gathering Place was founded 30 years ago by six individuals who saw a need in the community. In 2021, Community Action’s Gathering Place served over 30,000 meals, meeting the pandemic-fueled rise in food insecurity. Funds raised during the match campaign will allow the Gathering Place to continue to serve free hot, nutritious meals every night to the community.

To learn more about the Gathering Place and other programs of the Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties, visit communityactionatwork.org.

Community Action empowers people living in poverty to reach economic stability. Its 17 programs and services address the causes and conditions of poverty in four impact areas: Early Childhood Education, Homelessness Prevention, Financial and Family Well-Being, and Hunger Relief and Healthy Food Access. For more information, visit www.communityactionatwork.org.

