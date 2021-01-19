Coffee with … Todd Ogden

As president and CEO of the Downtown Lincoln Association, Todd Ogden manages the organization, supervises staff members, implements an annual program of work tasks, facilitates public-private redevelopment projects, and serves as the primary liaison to the DLA board, property owners, City of Lincoln, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, state government and subsidiary DLA organizations.

Ogden is a Lincoln native and UNL graduate with degrees in Advertising and Political Science. He currently serves on the boards of directors for the YMCA, Lincoln Haymarket Development Corporation and Foundation for Educational Services (FES). Todd is a current member of the International Downtown Association.

What’s the most rewarding part about what you do, at work and in the community?

Working with a variety of people. Everybody has a story, and downtown is full of quirky, intelligent, creative and truly unique individuals.

What has been the biggest challenge about 2020 to you?