Coffee with … Todd Ogden

As president and CEO of the Downtown Lincoln Association, Todd Ogden manages the organization, supervises staff members, implements an annual program of work tasks, facilitates public-private redevelopment projects, and serves as the primary liaison to the DLA board, property owners, City of Lincoln, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, state government and subsidiary DLA organizations.
Ogden is a Lincoln native and UNL graduate with degrees in Advertising and Political Science. He currently serves on the boards of directors for the YMCA, Lincoln Haymarket Development Corporation and Foundation for Educational Services (FES). Todd is a current member of the International Downtown Association.
What’s the most rewarding part about what you do, at work and in the community?
Working with a variety of people. Everybody has a story, and downtown is full of quirky, intelligent, creative and truly unique individuals.
What has been the biggest challenge about 2020 to you?
Trying to publicly describe the impact Covid-19 has had on downtown. Nationally speaking, downtown Lincoln is in a relatively fortunate position to thrive into the future. However, that doesn’t mean that every single business and property has not had new and extreme challenges that some will not be able to recover from. It would be a disservice to act like it’s not hard for businesses, yet we need to put our best foot forward. This is why I think it’s generally important to deliver a message of short-term realism and long-term optimism.
What is your favorite part of Lincoln and why?
I am a lifelong Lincolnite and always will be. My favorite part walks the forbidden line of cliché and lazy answering, but I truly believe any one person can make a massive difference to our city. Every person has a voice, which is remarkable for a city our size.
What is your favorite part about working at DLA?
Same as the first question, but I’ll add that every day is different.
Is there something that people don’t know about you?
That I’m a fan of “Survivor” and want to be on the show someday, and that my kids and I are finishing a yet-to-be-published children’s book series: “The Tales of Tippy Senders – The Time Traveling Turtle.”
How do you take your coffee?
I actually don’t drink coffee, mainly because my co-workers don’t want me to consume caffeine. (During our Coffee with … Ogden had apple cider.)