Clinton neighborhood parking lot sale May 21

Clinton Neighborhood will celebrate spring with an outdoor garage-sale-type event Saturday, May 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot at ConnectioN Point, 33rd and Starr streets. Sellers will set up tables around the southeast end of the parking lot, while buyers can park on the west lot.

Up to 20 different sellers are expected, offering a range of items including needlecrafts, quilted and fabric items, metal art, adult and children’s clothing, toys, kitchenware, tools, household items and more. Caterer Karen Lamb will offer baked goods and lunch items for purchase.

The event is sponsored by the Clinton Neighborhood Organization to bring the community together. In case of rain, the sale will move inside the ConnectioN Point building.

Other upcoming CNO events include the annual spring cleanup from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 4 in the Clinton School parking lot, 29th and Clinton streets; and the first “in-person” neighborhood board meeting in more than two years, at 7 p.m. June 6 at the Salvation Army Community Center, 26th and Potter streets.

While Zoom allowed conducting neighborhood business from members’ homes during the pandemic, everyone is looking forward to being together in the same place. The plan is to alternate – one month in person, the next month on Zoom, etc., for the remainder of 2022. Area residents are welcome to come meet their neighbors.

