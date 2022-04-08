Civil Rights Conference Set For April 20

The Lincoln Commission on Human Rights (LCHR) will host its annual Civil Rights Conference Wednesday, April 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Nebraska Innovation Campus, 2021 Transformation Dr.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Wesley Hamilton, founder of Disabled But Not Really, an organization providing equal access to the underserved disabled community through programs that focus on fitness, wellness and mental health.

The conference will open with remarks from City Attorney Yohance Christie and will include presentation of the Gerald Henderson Human Rights Award, which honors a person, organization or group that has made significant achievements in promoting human rights.

Session topics include:

• Disability Rights, Civil Rights, Human Rights;

• Fair Housing and Equal Employment Legal Updates; and

• Current Events/Ethics.

The $75 registration fee includes breakfast, lunch, snacks and conference materials. More information and online registration is available at lincoln.ne.gov/crc2022. The registration deadline is April 18.

For more information on the event and LCHR, contact Francisca Beltran, LCHR Community Outreach, at 402-441-7624 or fbeltran@lincoln.ne.gov.

