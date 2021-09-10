City hosts Patriot Day ceremonies today

The public is invited to two Patriot Day ceremonies today, Sept. 11, hosted by Lincoln Fire and Rescue (LFR), the Parks and Recreation Department and the Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council (VMGAC). Visit lincoln.ne.gov/patriotday for more information.

• 8:30 a.m. – LFR invites the public to a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on the north side of the State Capitol building, 1445 K St. The event also will be broadcast live on LNKTV, the city’s government access channel. It is available on ALLO channel 2, Spectrum channel 1300 and Kinetic channel 1005. The ceremony will also be available on demand at LNKTV.lincoln.ne.gov and YouTube.com/LNKTVcity.

The event will pay tribute to first responders who died in the line of duty in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and includes a flag-raising by a combined Lincoln-Lancaster County honor guard; special tribute to Nebraska Task Force 1 members; LFR Pipe and Drum Corps; audio clips from Sept. 11, 2001; a 21-gun salute; and remarks by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, Fire Chief David Engler and Gov. Pete Ricketts.

• About 10 a.m. (following the Capitol event) – The public is invited to the annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park, 3200 Veterans Memorial Dr.