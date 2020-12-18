CEDARS launches capital campaign to serve youth

CEDARS has initiated the HEART OF CEDARS now, because there is no time to waste to get the kids eating together again in a safe, family-style environment, Blue said. Already, 100% of CEDARS’ employees and board members are giving to the campaign, along with many individuals, businesses and foundations in our community.

“With Lincoln and all of Nebraska’s continued dedication and care for the kids, we will have this truly vital effort done by late spring of 2021,” said Blue.

The new kitchen, dining and education space, new recreation court, new entrance for families to the shelter and new donation storage area will all be built and in use before the hot summer months, he said.

“At CEDARS, we often talk about how we want to, need to, do more to help support and strengthen families,” Blue added. “We professionally plan and then develop effective, evidence-based services. But the greatest of crises do not provide us with long warning periods. They hit us like a Nebraska tornado.”

In these worst-case crisis scenarios, the Lincoln community will look to CEDARS’ founding program, which will be relied on to provide compassionate shelter for kids who have no other safe place to spend the night.