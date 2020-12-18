CEDARS launches capital campaign to serve youth

CEDARS has started a HEART OF CEDARS capital campaign to help raise funds for a $3.5 million, 3,800-square-foot expansion of its emergency youth shelter. CEDARS broke ground on construction in November.
Throughout its 73-year history, CEDARS has grown to become one of the largest, most diverse and mission-focused organizations in Nebraska. Nationally accredited programs ranging from early intervention family support services to safe refuge for homeless youth serve hundreds of kids and families every day.
“We at CEDARS work hard to secure the resources to grow these services,” said Jim Blue, CEDARS president/CEO. “The need always seems to beckon.”
That need is the reason CEDARS has initiated the capital campaign during what is arguably the greatest public health challenge in our state’s history. “I assure you that we would not have begun this endeavor if it were not essential,” Blue said.
He cited the 1953 kitchen, dining room and other integral areas of CEDARS’ location at 66th and Pioneers Boulevard as being both outdated and a major infection control issue. CEDARS had planned to replace those
“We planned to replace it in 2023, but when our food service specialist, Drew, told me in late March that we needed to close the dining room because it is a COVID-19 safety hazard, we did so immediately,” Blue explained. “For the past nine months, we have served breakfast, lunch and dinner in the kids’ bedrooms and program areas.”
CEDARS has initiated the HEART OF CEDARS now, because there is no time to waste to get the kids eating together again in a safe, family-style environment, Blue said. Already, 100% of CEDARS’ employees and board members are giving to the campaign, along with many individuals, businesses and foundations in our community.
“With Lincoln and all of Nebraska’s continued dedication and care for the kids, we will have this truly vital effort done by late spring of 2021,” said Blue.
The new kitchen, dining and education space, new recreation court, new entrance for families to the shelter and new donation storage area will all be built and in use before the hot summer months, he said.
“At CEDARS, we often talk about how we want to, need to, do more to help support and strengthen families,” Blue added. “We professionally plan and then develop effective, evidence-based services. But the greatest of crises do not provide us with long warning periods. They hit us like a Nebraska tornado.”
In these worst-case crisis scenarios, the Lincoln community will look to CEDARS’ founding program, which will be relied on to provide compassionate shelter for kids who have no other safe place to spend the night.
“Admittedly, we imagined responding to natural and other types of civic disasters as opposed to a devastating pandemic,” Blue shared. “Regardless, we were prepared in service.
“I am so proud that all our programs remained open for service throughout the pandemic, but I am especially heartened that CEDARS Pioneers Center Emergency Youth Shelter so strongly rose to meet its responsibilities in this time of crisis,” he continued. “That team understood their responsibility as the ONLY emergency shelter for homeless and other youth in crisis throughout all of southeast Nebraska, and they accepted the challenge of unprecedented need to expand their service capacity.”
By converting office space to bedrooms, today CEDARS serves 50% more youth in its shelter than before the pandemic hit Nebraska. Blue expressed gratitude to the Lincoln community for making this possible.
“Our local businesses, the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners, the Nebraska Juvenile Probation System, and our donors have all pitched in during this time of crisis to enable our kids to not only be well cared for by us, but to know that they are ‘cared for’ by the community. Thank you Lincolnites. Thank you, Nebraskans. You are family. And you make it possible for CEDARS to be here for kids and families.”
For more information and to donate to the HEART OF CEDARS fundraising campaign, go to www.cedarskids.org or call 402-434-5437.
