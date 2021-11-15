Barbara Bartle: Her legacy

However, when Bartle first moved to Lincoln in 1984, she knew few people. She substitute taught and eventually landed at the soon to open Lied Center for Performing Arts as the first volunteer coordinator for the Friends of Lied. Then she moved to the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools, where she worked for 18 years, started Fund-A-Need and helped launch the Community Learning Centers.

“I learned so much in those years,” she says: “How to put together a board, how to fundraise, set up committees, meet and work with key leaders, find a talented staff.”

All those puzzle pieces came together in 2010, when she was named president of the Lincoln Community Foundation, offering the chance to continue to support education and also to address the needs of an entire community.